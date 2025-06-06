Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,387,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE COF opened at $191.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.35 and a 200-day moving average of $184.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

