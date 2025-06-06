Sam Eaton Sells 461 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $17,066.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,269.28. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sam Eaton sold 12,904 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $492,674.72.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Yelp by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

