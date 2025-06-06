Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $199,658.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,003.83. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 41,121 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,968,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,338 over the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

