VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.6% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $251.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.