Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $179.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day moving average of $176.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

