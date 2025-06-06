Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO Sells $12,539.60 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CFO Oluwagbemileke Yusuf Agiri sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $12,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,140 shares in the company, valued at $176,482.40. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gevo Trading Down 2.6%

GEVO opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $29.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 123,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gevo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,919 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Gevo by 114.5% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 289,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 5,808.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

