BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MYD opened at $10.02 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Fund
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 5 Earnings Season Winners With More Upside on the Way
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.