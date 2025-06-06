BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYD opened at $10.02 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 53.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

