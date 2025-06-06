BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of BGR stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
