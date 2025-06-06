BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BGR stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust ( NYSE:BGR Free Report ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.