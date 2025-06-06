HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,220 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

CVX opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

