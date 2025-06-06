Insider Selling: KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CFO Sells 2,850 Shares of Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Reumuth sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $10,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,731 shares in the company, valued at $245,833.94. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KALA BIO Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of KALA BIO stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.91. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.54. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO in the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 78,582 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in KALA BIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KALA BIO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 196,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in KALA BIO by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 178,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

