Foster Group Inc. Buys 2,974 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.