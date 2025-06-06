BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUA opened at $10.22 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.26% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

