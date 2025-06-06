AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 743,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,329 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,613,000 after purchasing an additional 634,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,513,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after purchasing an additional 369,614 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

