Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $104.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
