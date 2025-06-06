West Coast Financial LLC Sells 645 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 249,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.65.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.