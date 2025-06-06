Matrix Trust Co Grows Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.8% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 23.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,515 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,296. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $318.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.15. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.83.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

