SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Raised by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 10.5% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 102,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 178,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

