Apella Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,199,000 after buying an additional 24,203,669 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after buying an additional 6,434,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after buying an additional 4,312,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after buying an additional 2,473,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

