Prospect Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prospect Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,705.64. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

