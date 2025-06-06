MKT Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

