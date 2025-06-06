Breakwater Capital Group Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 1,433,444 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68,617.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,810,000 after acquiring an additional 761,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $397.88 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.35 and a 200-day moving average of $496.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

