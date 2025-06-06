Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Cut by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 49,408 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

