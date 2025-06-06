E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,318,000 after buying an additional 1,944,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $203.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

