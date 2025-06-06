Affinity Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock worth $369,820,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $119.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.14, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $135.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

