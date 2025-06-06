Curat Global LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $227.48 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.89 and its 200-day moving average is $241.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Mizuho set a $280.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.