Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $71,312,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $259.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.