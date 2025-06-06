Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 1.4%

CRM stock opened at $266.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.77 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.