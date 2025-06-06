Permanent Capital Management LP Acquires 1,016 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Permanent Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE NEE opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.