Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,638 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $104.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

