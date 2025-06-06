Northwest Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $171.16 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $478.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average is $160.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

