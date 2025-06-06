Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $20.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.