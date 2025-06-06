ACT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ACT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $326.17 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.27 and a 12 month high of $327.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.64.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

