Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

