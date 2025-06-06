Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,345,000 after buying an additional 2,892,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,993,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $326.17 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $327.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.64.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

