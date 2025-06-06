Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded at Melius

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Shares of DE stock opened at $510.57 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,355,546,000 after buying an additional 185,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after acquiring an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,566,884,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

