Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

