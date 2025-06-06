Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

