Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $620.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

