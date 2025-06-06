Next Level Private LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 4,986.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

