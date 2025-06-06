Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,955,000 after buying an additional 76,654 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,859,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Edison International by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 398,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,951 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Edison International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 62,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.