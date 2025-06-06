Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

