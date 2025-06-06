Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells C$32,058.00 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total transaction of C$32,058.00.

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.5%

PSI opened at C$12.24 on Friday. Pason Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$10.43 and a one year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.92.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

