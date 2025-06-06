Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Up 18.3% in May

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

VLRS opened at $4.80 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $559.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.06.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

