Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $38.58 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

