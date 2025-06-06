Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 567 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $71.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.