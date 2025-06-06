Curat Global LLC Purchases Shares of 1,335 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,712,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,905,000 after purchasing an additional 278,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after purchasing an additional 353,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $707,833,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,080,000 after acquiring an additional 513,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $271.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $277.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.98 and its 200 day moving average is $232.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.