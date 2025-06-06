Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 454.52 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 452.50 ($6.14), with a volume of 344694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442.50 ($6.01).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATYM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.70) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.13) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 381.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 369.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £775.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

