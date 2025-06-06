Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Trading Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 62,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 138,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Critical Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 591.80, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £608,192.00, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.06.

Critical Metals (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (1.75) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Critical Metals had a negative return on equity of 130.81% and a negative net margin of 5,636.57%.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders.

