Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 240,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 159,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of T stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

