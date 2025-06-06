40,383 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 107,951 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,536 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 468,696 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 739,506 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.12%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

